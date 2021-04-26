Nigeria records 2,690 road accidents, 1,302 deaths in 3 months

Kazeem said during the period, 17,745 persons were involved in the crashes, which claimed 1,302 lives with 8,141 others sustaining various degrees of injuries, while 8,302 others were rescued.

He noted that speeding accounted for most of the accidents recorded within the period, adding that the Corps was intensifying enforcement of speed limit as well as sensitisation.

“Majorly, crashes on the road occur as a result of diverse factors emanating from the behaviour of road users, the vehicles, and other environmental factors.

“However, human actions such as unnecessary abuse of road traffic regulations contribute more to avoidable crashes on our roads.

“These are the reason we are here, still working everyday to ensure lives and property are,” he said.

Kazeem said many measures had been put in place to curb these results that were not favourable.

These, he said, ranged from increased visibility, enhanced patrol operations and broadened public enlightenment strategies.