Coronavirus-related deaths in Nigeria have now risen to 85 after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 220 new cases on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The NCDC frequently announces a number of deaths as a result of the pandemic, but this is the first time 17 deaths would be confirmed in one day.

In its Saturday updates, the NCDC recorded 220 new cases in 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The new cases recorded brought the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 2388.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria has the highest figures with 62 new cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to 1068.

While the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja recorded 52 more cases, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi state recorded 31, 13 and 10 cases respectively.

Nine cases were also confirmed in Yobe, six in Borno and five cases each in Edo and Bauchi state.

Also, Gombe, Enugu and Oyo recorded four cases each, as Nasarawa, Osun, Ebonyi, Kwara, Kano and Plateau state all recorded two cases each.

The NCDC’s update on Saturday also showed that 24 patients recovered from the virus. This brings the total number of patients who have recovered and discharged from isolation centres to 385.

However, as coronavirus cases in Nigeria continue to rise, all states including the FCT have recorded cases of the pandemic except Kogi and Cross River State.