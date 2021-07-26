Nigeria records 216 new COVID-19 cases

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new infections indicate a decline from the 272 cases recorded a day earlier.

The NCDC said that the country did not record any COVID-19 related death on Sunday and the total fatalities so far stood at 2,132.

It said the country had also tested more than 2.4 million samples for the virus out the country’s roughly 200 million population.

According to the centre, of the 216 new cases, 108 were reported in Lagos and 96 in Akwa Ibom.

The NCDC disclosed that one patient was discharged on Sunday after recovering from the virus.