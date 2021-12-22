RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records its highest single day infection of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nigeria recorded 2,123 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, its highest ever daily infection since the outbreak of the virus in February 2020.

Nigeria records its highest single day infection of COVID-19 on Tuesday. [Instagram/NCDC]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wednesday’s figure was 755 higher than the 1,368 infections recorded on Tuesday.

NAN reports also that it was the first time Nigeria was experiencing a ballooning of its daily difference in new infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) declared on Wednesday that Lagos State, the country’s epicentre of the infection, led the new infections table on Tuesday with 1,552 cases.

It was followed by the FCT with 197 cases and Edo with 155 infections.

Rivers recorded 81 cases; Delta (44), Plateau (33), Kwara (30), Kano State (16), Enugu State (12), Gombe State (2) and Bauchi State (1).

The NCDC stated that with Wednesday’s figure, number of active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria stood at 12,547.

This shows an increase of 3,039 when compared with the 9,508 active cases previously.

It stated also that four new COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Tuesday taking the death toll to 2,989, from 2,985.

Wednesday’s figure took Nigeria’s infection level to 227,378.

There had been 211,761 recoveries and 2,989 COVID-19 fatalities.

The NCDC stated that Nigeria had conducted 3,751,696 sample tests since the outbreak.

