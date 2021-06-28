RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 2 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria reported two new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

The NCDC disclosed this Monday.

The centre said that Nigeria has seen a sharp drop in infections and deaths since March.

The NCDC noted that the country was not yet free from the virus, while many other African countries are currently at risk of a third wave of the pandemic with the resurgence of infections.

The NCDC said that the new cases were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency noted that Nigeria has now has 167,467 COVID-19 cases.

It added that no death was recorded on Sunday, keeping the total fatality toll at 2,119.

The centre that 2,266,591 had been tested so far while 163,949 people have recovered from the virus after successfully treatment.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

