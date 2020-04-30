Coronavirus cases in Nigeria have risen to 1,728 as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 196 new cases on Wednesday, April 20, 2020.

In its Wednesday updates, the NCDC announced that the new cases were reported in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

87 of the new cases were reported in Lagos, bringing the total cases of the pandemic in the state to 931.

The bulk of the new cases were recorded in the northern part of the country.

According to the NCDC, 24 of the cases were confirmed in Kano, 18 in Gombe, 17 in Kaduna and 16 in Abuja.

10 cases were also recorded in Katsina, 6 in Borno and one case each in Yobe and Adamawa state.

Seven cases were recorded in Edo while one case was confirmed in Ebonyi state.

The NCDC’s report also stated that seven new death were recorded bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Nigeria to 51.

307 coronavirus patients have also recovered from the infection in Nigeria.