Nigeria records 182 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria has recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths from 14 states and the FCT as of Oct. 28.

Nigeria records 182 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 182 additional cases reported on Thursday, indicate an increase from the 166 cases posted the previous day in the country.

The NCDC noted that till date, 211,678 cases have been confirmed, 202,885 cases have been discharged and 2,892 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

According to the statement, the 182 new cases were in Taraba-38, Lagos-27, Zamfara-25, Benue-21, the FCT-17, Gombe-13, Kaduna-12, Plateau-12, Jigawa-5, Kano-3, Rivers-3, Abia-2, Edo-2, Bauchi-1 and Bayelsa-1.

“Thirty eight confirmed cases reported from Taraba state for Oct. 27, 2021. 19 discharged cases reported from Taraba state for Oct. 27 are community discharges,“ it stated.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The public health agency said that over 3,298,966 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

News Agency Of Nigeria

