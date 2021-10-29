Nigeria records 182 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 182 additional cases reported on Thursday, indicate an increase from the 166 cases posted the previous day in the country.

The NCDC noted that till date, 211,678 cases have been confirmed, 202,885 cases have been discharged and 2,892 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

According to the statement, the 182 new cases were in Taraba-38, Lagos-27, Zamfara-25, Benue-21, the FCT-17, Gombe-13, Kaduna-12, Plateau-12, Jigawa-5, Kano-3, Rivers-3, Abia-2, Edo-2, Bauchi-1 and Bayelsa-1.

“Thirty eight confirmed cases reported from Taraba state for Oct. 27, 2021. 19 discharged cases reported from Taraba state for Oct. 27 are community discharges,“ it stated.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.