A total of 1,070 Coronavirus deaths has been recorded in Nigeria.

The total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as of Wednesday, September 9, 2020, has risen to 55, 632, following the announcement of 176 more cases.

The new cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In its daily updates on the spread of the disease in Nigeria, the NCDC said 40 of the new cases were recorded in Abuja, followed by Lagos with 34 cases.

In Plateau, 26 new cases were detected, 14 in Enugu, 12 each in Delta and Ogun, nine in Ondo, eight in Ekiti and four in Ebonyi.

While Adamawa, Nasarawa, Kwara and Rivers all recorded two new cases each, one case each was detected in Edo, Osun and Bauchi states.

The NCDC update also showed that three more deaths were recorded on Wednesday as the COVID-19 death toll increased from 1,067 to 1,070.

Nigeria now has a total of 43,610 discharged cases as 276 patients recovered from the virus and discharged from treatment centres.