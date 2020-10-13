164 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, October 12, 2020.

A total of 60,430 cases have been detected since February, according to the latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 64, followed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 26, Enugu with 20, and Kaduna and Oyo with 11 each.

Other states that recorded new cases are Plateau (8), Ondo (7), Anambra (4), Nasarawa (3), Osun (3), Ebonyi (2), Imo (2), Benue (1), Katsina (1), and Ogun (1).

208 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged on Monday, raising the number of recoveries to 51,943.

No COVID-19 fatality was recorded on Monday, leaving the death toll at 1,115.

Two deaths have been recorded since October 3.