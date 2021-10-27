RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 159 new COVID-19 cases, zero death

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 159 new cases of COVID-19 in 13 States and the FCT.

Nigeria records 159 new COVID-19 cases, zero death. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) disclosed this on its website on Wednesday morning.

The centre also said no COVID-19-related deaths were reported.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the 159 additional cases reported on Tuesday, indicate a decrease from the 711 cases posted previously in the country.

The centre said the FCT and Lagos recorded the highest numbers of new infections with both reporting 28 cases each, followed by Nasarawa – 25, Plateau – 24, Kwara – 22, Delta – eight, Kano – eight, Rivers – seven, Edo – two, Bauchi – two, Bayelsa – two, Kaduna – one, Sokoto – one and Taraba – one.

The agency said that the 159 new COVID-19 infections, brought the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 211,330.

It however, added that 202,803 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged in the country.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level II, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said that over 3,298,966 million people have been tested from the nation’s roughly 200 million population.

Meanwhile, the agency stressed that not everyone infected with COVID-19 shows symptoms.

“Remember to maintain a HIGH index of suspicion for COVID-19 and adhere to all preventive measures. always:wear a face mask properly in public places, maintain a physical distance of 2m and #TakeResponsibility,” it advised.

The centre said COVID-19 vaccines protects from illness and death.

”If people get COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, they are much less likely to face severe illness and hospitalisation as the vaccine protects them” the centre said.

