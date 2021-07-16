RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 159 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 159 new cases of COVID-19.

Nigeria records 159 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Friday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the new infections indicate an increase from the 48 cases recorded a day earlier.

The NCDC said that the 159 new cases were reported in seven states and the FCT.

It said that Lagos reported 119 cases while Akwa Ibom reported 19.

Others are Rivers (11), Ogun (five), Ekiti (two), FCT (one), Delta (one), and Kwara (one).

With the latest number, it said, Lagos state has 60,757 confirmed cases, followed by the FCT with 19,919, Kaduna (9,127), Plateau (9,068), Rivers (7,387), Oyo (6,898) and Edo (4,910).

Others are Ogun (4,713), Kano (4,006), Ondo (3,497), Kwara (3,158), Delta (2,654), Osun (2,578), Enugu (2,482), Nasarawa (2,384), Gombe (2,114), Katsina (2,110), Ebonyi (2,039), Akwa Ibom (1,971) Anambra (1,909), and Abia (1,693).

Imo, the centre said has (1,661) recorded cases, Bauchi (1,549), Benue (1,366), Borno (1,344), Adamawa (1,134), Taraba (1,001), Niger (935), Bayelsa (906), Ekiti (893), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (536), Yobe (478), Kebbi (450), Cross River (402), Zamfara (244), while Kogi has five cases only.

The centre said that Nigeria has continued to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the agency revealed that Nigeria now has 169,074 confirmed cases.

The centre said that to date, 169,074 cases have been confirmed while 164,662 people have been discharged.

It added that Nigeria recorded 2,126 deaths in 36 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said that 2.36 million tests have been carried out as of July 15.

The NCDC added that till date, 164,662 recoveries were recorded in the 36 States and the FCT.

It added that the nation’s active cases stood at 2,286.

