Nigeria records 144 new cases of coronavirus

Ima Elijah

Lagos state alone reported 101 cases...

The states with the numbers: On its official website on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the NCDC stated that out of the 144 new infections, Lagos state reported 101 cases, while Abia confirmed 13 additional cases.

The body also gave the figure of new cases for Akwa-Ibom as 10 while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported 9, Kano State recorded 3, while other states contributed the remaining figure.

Kaduna State logged 3 cases, Bauchi reported one, and Ekiti and Plateau states confirmed 1 case respectively.

States that are safe: The NCDC added that 6 states; Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Rivers & Sokoto recorded zero cases.

More statistics: The agency said that the latest cases had increased the country’s infection toll to 262,664, while the fatality toll stood at 3,147.

Lagos remains the most affected: The NCDC website, in its breakdown of the latest infections, NCDC noted the surge in Lagos with a huge gap between it and other states.

Of the 262,664 total cases recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020, Lagos state confirmed 102,849 infections followed by the FCT and Rivers with 29,070 and 17,656, respectively.

3,917 people were currently down with the virus, while 256,334 people had been treated and discharged nationwide since the outbreak of the virus more than 2 years ago.

Why you should vaccinate: The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that globally, a large number of people are currently contracting COVID-19. Fortunately, most of them are experiencing only mild symptoms, largely thanks to the high vaccination rate.

However, in some individuals, the disease takes a much more severe trajectory, and understanding of the underlying reasons is still insufficient.

The human genome may hold a key to why COVID-19 is more serious for some people than others.

What you should know: A team of scientists from the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH) together with colleagues from the United Kingdom and Canada have found genes and proteins that contribute to a higher risk of severe COVID-19.

Ima Elijah

