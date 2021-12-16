Nigeria records 1,424 new COVID-19 cases in 14 states, FCT

The NCDC said with the 1,424 new infections, Nigeria now has 220,000 COVID-19 cases.

It said that Lagos state topped the chart with 796, followed by Delta with 152 and the FCT with 130.

The NCDC said 153 cases were reported in Delta for Dec. 13 and 139 was recorded for Dec. 14.

The agency added that one person died of COVID-19 complications raising the country’s fatality toll to 2,983.

The centre said 3,686,403 tests have so far been conducted since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level II, continues to coordinate the national response activities.