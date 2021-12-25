RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NCDC noted that the number of active cases increased from 16,569 on Thursday to 19,479 cases on Friday.

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday. (Premium Times)
Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday. (Premium Times)

Nigeria recorded 1,356 COVID-19 infections in 11 states and the FCT on Friday.

Recommended articles

Friday’s new infections brought the country’s tally to 234,709.

The country also recorded two related deaths on Friday raising the mortality figure from 2,991 on Thursday to 2,993, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated on Saturday.

It stated that Lagos State maintained its lead on the table with 833 cases, down from 845 cases it recorded on Thursday.

Rivers followed with 119 cases, Kwara (107), FCT (103), Edo (97), Kano (29), Imo (25), Delta (19), Plateau (14), Borno (10), Gombe (8) and Bauchi (3).

The NCDC noted that the number of active cases increased from 16,569 on Thursday to 19,479 cases on Friday.

Those treated and discharged number 212,237, as the FCT reported a backlog of 140 discharges and 120 community discharges for Dec. 24.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria has tested 3,751,696 samples since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

In the out-going week, Nigeria recorded 10,856 COVID-19 infections cumulatively including 45 Omicron variant cases as of Dec. 20.

On the African continent, South Africa and Botswana are ahead of Nigeria in the Omicron variant infection recording 1,296 and 291 cases respectively

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

Nigeria records 1,356 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Friday

FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors

FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors

Ortom urges Nigerians not to lose hope

Ortom urges Nigerians not to lose hope

Police boss Baba says ISWAP's ability to launch rockets in Borno is a concern

Police boss Baba says ISWAP's ability to launch rockets in Borno is a concern

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

JCI, iBWU distribute food items to Ajah residents

JCI, iBWU distribute food items to Ajah residents

COVID-19: No death from Omicron variant yet in Nigeria, says NCDC

COVID-19: No death from Omicron variant yet in Nigeria, says NCDC

President Buhari sends Christmas message to Nigerians

President Buhari sends Christmas message to Nigerians

You're 'exceptionally a patriotic Nigerian', PDP tells Gov Makinde at 54

You're 'exceptionally a patriotic Nigerian', PDP tells Gov Makinde at 54

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

'The only repentant bandit is the one that is dead' - El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [Daily Trust]