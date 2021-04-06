The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The centre notes that the country’s daily new cases have continued to follow a downward trajectory, from an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22 to 48, as at March 29.

The NCDC said the new cases were registered from 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said Kwara recorded 37, Lagos-32, Ondo-23 Nasarawa State-13, FCT-nine, Kaduna-seven, Rivers-six, Osun-three, Delta-two, Edo-two and Borno-one.

The agency stated that the country’s active cases stood at 9,139 in the last 24 hours.

It also recorded 2,058 COVID-19-related deaths.

The agency said that the 2,058 deaths were reported across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCDC conducted 1,803,177 tests since the pandemic began in the country in February 2020.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre , activated at Level III, has continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.