120 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, October 5, 2020.

A total of 59,465 cases have been detected since February, according to the latest update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Rivers recorded the highest number of new cases with 65, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 12.

Other states that recorded new cases are Ogun (9), Katsina (8), Anambra (7), Bauchi (5), Oyo (5), Nasarawa (3), Kaduna (2), Kwara (1), Taraba (1), Imo (1), and Delta (1).

183 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged on Monday, raising the number of recoveries to 50,951.

For the second consecutive day, no COVID-19 death was recorded, leaving the death toll at 1,113.