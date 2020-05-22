A total of 211 coronavirus fatalities have now been confirmed in Nigeria, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 11 more deaths.

On Thursday, May 21, 2020, the NCDC announced 339 new cases in the country, raising the total of confirmed cases to 7,016.

According to the NCDC, 139 new cases were confirmed in Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria. This brought the total of confirmed cases in the state to 3,039.

The NCDC also confirmed 28 cases each in Kano and Oyo state, 25 in Edo, 22 in Katsina, 18 in Kaduna and 14 in Jigawa state.

13 cases each were also recorded in Yobe and Plateau, 11 in FCT, eight in Gombe, five in Ogun, four each in Bauchi and Nasarawa and three in Delta state.

While two cases were recorded in Ondo, one case each was confirmed in Rivers and Adamawa state.

The agency's update on Thursday also showed that 67 patients recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged from isolation centres. With this, a total of 1,907 patients have recovered from the virus in Nigeria.

However, while coronavirus cases have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Kogi and Cross River state have not recorded any coronavirus cases.