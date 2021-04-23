Nigeria records 100 new cases, no COVID-19-related deaths in 10 days

The centre said as of Thursday, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases.

The centre the new cases were reported in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said Taraba recorded 64 new cases while Lagos reported 21.

Others are FCT-four, Rivers-three, Akwa Ibom-two, Kaduna-two, Oyo-two, Bauchi-one and Nasarawa-one.

A breakdown of the data shows that 137 persons were discharged on Thursday after testing negative to the COVID-19 virus following treatment.

This brings the total number of discharged persons to 154,578.

The NCDC announced that are 10,010 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level III, had continues to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Nigeria on Thursday vaccinated additional 14,843 persons, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the country to 1,148,168.

This is barely two months after the country began vaccination having received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines through COVAX, a UN-backed effort that promises access to free vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries’ population.