Nigeria records 100 new cases, no COVID-19-related deaths in 10 days

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for tenth consecutive days, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria records 100 new cases with no COVID-19-related deaths in 10 days. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
NCDC announces 1,270 new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR] Pulse Nigeria

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

The centre said as of Thursday, Nigeria recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases.

The centre the new cases were reported in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said Taraba recorded 64 new cases while Lagos reported 21.

Others are FCT-four, Rivers-three, Akwa Ibom-two, Kaduna-two, Oyo-two, Bauchi-one and Nasarawa-one.

A breakdown of the data shows that 137 persons were discharged on Thursday after testing negative to the COVID-19 virus following treatment.

This brings the total number of discharged persons to 154,578.

The NCDC announced that are 10,010 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The agency added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level III, had continues to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Nigeria on Thursday vaccinated additional 14,843 persons, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the country to 1,148,168.

This is barely two months after the country began vaccination having received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines through COVAX, a UN-backed effort that promises access to free vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries’ population.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the country has conducted 1,870,915 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 27 2020.

