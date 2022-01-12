RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria records 1 death, 422 COVID-19 infections

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded one fatality from the coronavirus pandemic, with 422 fresh cases reported across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday morning, shows that the new confirmed cases raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 249,154.

It also said that the fatality toll now stands at 3,086.

The breakdown of the data revealed that Rivers topped the infection log with 178 cases, followed by Kwara with 87 cases.

The FCT, the centre said recorded 57 cases; Borno, 20; Kaduna, 17; Plateau,14; while Katsina reported 12 cases.

It added Delta, Edo and Jigawa reported six cases each while Anambra, Ekiti and Oyo also reported five cases each.

It added that Ogun State reported three cases, Nasarawa recorded a single case.

The agency said that 3,933,209 people have been tested for the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as at Jam. 9, 16,694,633 vaccine doses have been administered on Nigerians.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria records 1 death, 422 COVID-19 infections

