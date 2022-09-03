RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria recorded 48 new cases of monkeypox in 6 days – NCDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria recorded 48 additional cases of monkeypox between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.

It stated that Lagos State topped the list of new infections with 15 cases, while Abia and Ogun recorded five cases each.

Benue, Edo, Rivers and the FCT had three cases each; Bayelsa and Ondo had two cases each, while Cross River, Anambra, Gombe, Imo, Katsina, Oyo and Osun recorded one case each.

The latest infections raised the number of cases in Nigeria since the beginning of the year to 220, the NCDC stated, adding that the infections were recorded in 29 states.

It stated also that of the 220 infections, males accounted for 144 cases, while females accounted for the 76 others.

It added that four monkeypox deaths had so far been recorded in four states – Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Akwa Ibom.

Monkeypox has killed a total o0f 12 persons in Nigeria since September 2017, the NCDC stated.

Since the re-emergence of monkeypox in September 2017, 1,042 suspected cases have been reported in 35 states in Nigeria.

The ongoing outbreak of monkeypox, a viral disease, was confirmed in May 2022. The initial cluster of cases was found in the United Kingdom.

Monkeypox is symptomised by a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

