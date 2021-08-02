Nigeria receives 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by United States

The doses were donated through COVAX, a worldwide initiative to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines, especially to benefit developing countries.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said Nigeria took delivery of the U.S. donation on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

NPHCDA director, Dr Faisal Shuaib, on Monday, August 2 visited the National Strategic Cold Store in Abuja to take stock of the donated doses.

He also discussed handling and storage of the shipment, at the national and sub-national levels, with development partners who were with him on the tour.

Nigeria had earlier this year received over four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, most of them through COVAX.

The doses were distributed for a nationwide vaccination campaign that targeted frontline workers, and the elderly.