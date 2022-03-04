Nigeria ranks 6th in 2022 Global Terrorism Index

Nigeria, Syria and Somalia were the only countries among the 10 most impacted by terrorism to record an improvement in score from 2020 to 2021.

According to the index, Nigeria improved by two places from the fourth position in 2021 to sixth position in 2022.

The report disclosed that the total deaths from terrorism in Nigeria fell to 448 in 2021, the lowest level since 2011.

It also disclosed that terror-related casualties dropped by almost half compared with the previous year.

“However, the number of terrorist attacks increased by 49 per cent between 2020 and 2021. 36 percent of attacks were claimed by ISWA, Boko Haram being responsible for eight per cent and 44 percent not attributed to any group.”

The report attributed terror attacks in Nigeria from 2020 to ISWAP.

“The decline of Boko Haram continued into 2021, with Boko Haram responsible for only 69 deaths, a decrease of 77 percent from the previous year. This is the lowest number of deaths by the group for a decade,” the report said.

“Boko Haram’s decline has resulted in a substantial improvement in terrorism in Borno State, which experienced a decrease of 71 percent in terrorism deaths when compared with the prior year.

“Given the demise of their leader, Shekau’s followers were faced with the decision to either continue Shekau’s ideology or join ISWA. It has been reported that as many as former Boko Haram commanders have joined ISWA after Shekau’s death. Attacks by ISWA as well as counter-terrorism efforts by the Nigerian government and foreign military forces have significantly weakened Boko Haram’s impact in Nigeria.”

The GTI also showed that law enforcement, including police and prison officers overtook both military and civilians as the most targeted group of 2021.

These attacks, the report said, were largely driven by a surge in clashes between law enforcement and “separatist groups, such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)”.