Nigeria has been ranked the 118th happiest place in the world, 2 spots lower than its position last year, indicating the country’s declining perception on key indicators.
Nigeria ranks 118 on world’s happiest nation list
Nigeria placed 118th in 2022 report, a significant decline from 116th it placed in 2021.
Nigeria ranks below 14 countries from the continent with Libya ranking number one in Africa at 86 on the log. The countries include South Africa (91), Gambia (93) Algeria (96), Liberia (97), Congo (99), Morocco (100), Mozambique (101), and Cameroon (102).
Others ahead of Nigeria are Senegal (103), Niger (104), Gabon (106), Guinea (109), Ghana (111), Burkina Faso (113), Benin (115), Comoros (116), and Uganda (117).
The United Nations-sponsored 2022 World Happiness Report ranked Finland as the happiest country in the world, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
The annual index that again ranked Afghanistan as the unhappiest, followed closely by Lebanon.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng