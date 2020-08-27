The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced a new date for the resumption of international flights in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had previously announced two weeks ago that international flights would resume operations on August 29, 2020.

However, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, announced at the task force's briefing on Thursday, August 27 that flights won't resume till September 5.

"The aviation sector including the airports are ready to resume on 29.

"However, we have other non-aviation logistics we're still working on mostly to do with the COVID-19 protocols - the tests and online platform.

"We need to get these all ready and in place so that we have a smooth and efficient resumption of international flights without difficulties for all the passengers," Nuhu said.

The NCAA boss also announced that further details will be given next week on the list of countries from which Nigeria will not accept flights.