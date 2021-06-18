Report shows Nigeria is one of the least peaceful countries in the world

The index is produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), and ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness.

In a ranking of most peaceful countries to least, Nigeria finished in 146th place, despite slight improvement from the previous year.

Nigeria also finished in 39th place in a ranking of peacefulness in sub-Saharan Africa, making it the 6th least peaceful country in the region, only better than Mali, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, and South Sudan.

The report showed that despite the fall of terrorism deaths in Nigeria, the economic impact of violence remains high.

"Nigeria recorded the largest increase in its economic impact (in sub-Saharan Africa), which increased by $40.6 billion in 2020 compared to 2019," the report noted.

Mauritius, Ghana, and Botswana ranked as the most peaceful countries in the sub-Saharan African region which recorded a slight fall in peacefulness.

21 countries in the region, including Nigeria, improved in peacefulness, while 22 worsened, and one remain unchanged

A significant portion of unrest in the region was attributed to disputes over election results, and allegations of corruption which led to a rise in civil unrest and political instability, with violent protests breaking out in many countries.

Iceland, New Zealand, and Denmark finished top of the rankings as the most peaceful countries with a Top 10 dominated by Europe.

"Europe recorded an improvement in peacefulness because of a drop in terrorism for the sixth successive year," the report noted.

Afghanistan finished bottom of the rankings for the fourth consecutive year.

The GPI uses 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources.