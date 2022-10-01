Nigeria on the rise despite challenges — Kwara Gov. AbdulRasaq

He congratulated Nigerian citizens on the 62nd anniversary of her independence, saying leaders and citizens must play their roles to better the lots of the country and its people.

The governor spoke at anniversary parade amid colourful march-pasts by contingents from the security agencies, public and private primary and secondary schools, members of the National Youth Service Corps and the Red Cross in Kwara.

The governor said, “Things will be better if everyone plays their roles and prioritise national peace, unity, and collective growth.”

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the celebration, appreciating God and all the founding fathers for their excellent contributions toward gaining that freedom.

“With gratitude to the almighty God and respect to all the founding fathers and mothers of our country, I join Mr. President to congratulate Nigerians on the 62nd anniversary of the Independence of our country,” he added.

AbdulRazaq said Kwara was equally waxing stronger under his watch, adding that the government had the duty to consolidate on some of the achievements recorded so far.