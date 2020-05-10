The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria rose to 4,151 on Saturday, May 9, 2020, following the announcement of 239 new more cases in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus in the country, and with 97 new cases recorded on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the state has now risen to 1,764.

The NCDC also confirmed 44 cases in Bauchi, 29 in Kano, 19 in Katsina, 17 in Borno, seven in Abuja six in Kwara and five in Oyo state.

While three cases each were recorded in Kaduna and Sokoto, two cases each were confirmed in Adamawa, Kebbi, Ogun and Plateau state. Ekiti state also recorded one case.

11 deaths were also confirmed on Saturday as the number of coronavirus fatalities increased from 117 to 128.

The agency’s report also showed that 745 patients have recovered and have been discharged from treatments centres in the country.