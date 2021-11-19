RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria not a battleground for America, China - Blinken

Authors:

Samson Toromade

U.S. says it wants to create African-led solutions to any of the challenges the continent faces.

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]
U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

United States' Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, says America's engagement with Nigeria and the African continent has nothing to do with the growing influence of China.

Recommended articles

The Asian country has emerged as a world power, and perceived as a threat to the storied dominance of America in global affairs.

China's engagement with Africa, especially with mouth-watering loan deals granted to many countries, has raised eyebrows in the global community about its intent.

Blinken however said at a media briefing in Nigeria on Thursday, November 18, 2021, that the U.S. is not looking over its shoulder as to how China's emergence affects its own African interests.

He said the U.S. is only concerned about ensuring that investments in Africa help to create African-led solutions to any of the challenges the continent faces.

"On one level, if there's investment or trade coming into Africa or with Africa from anywhere else, including China, in principle that's a great thing," he said.

Blinken did mention that the U.S. wants to ensure African countries are not burdened with tremendous debt that they can't repay, a concern that's been raised with the loans China has disbursed to the continent.

Nigeria is one of such countries whose debt profile has ballooned in recent years, with China one of its most notable lenders.

But the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, at Thursday's joint briefing repeated President Muhammadu Buhari's stand that the debt is sustainable.

"We don't just borrow willy-nilly, and in fact, in reality, our debt-to-GDP ratio is still actually very good. So it's sustainable debt," he said.

He also dismissed the tension of the U.S.-China rivalry in Africa, comparing Nigeria to an 'attractive bride' that everybody is 'offering wonderful things'.

"So you take what you can from each of them," the minister said.

But he stressed that it's ultimately about Nigeria's interests, and not about U.S. interests or Chinese interests.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote narrates how he watched his brother die

Dangote narrates how he watched his brother die

Nigeria not a battleground for America, China - Blinken

Nigeria not a battleground for America, China - Blinken

Court dismisses suit against Malami over hiring of consultant to monitor Abacha loot

Court dismisses suit against Malami over hiring of consultant to monitor Abacha loot

Ortom commends FG over N18 bn loan to state govts

Ortom commends FG over N18 bn loan to state govts

Buhari meets Igbo leaders at Aso Villa over security challenges in South East

Buhari meets Igbo leaders at Aso Villa over security challenges in South East

'We want to produce vaccines ourselves,' Nigeria tells US

'We want to produce vaccines ourselves,' Nigeria tells US

Troops prevent another terrorists attempt to attack Military base in Damboa

Troops prevent another terrorists attempt to attack Military base in Damboa

Reps want FG to equip prison guards with sophisticated weapons

Reps want FG to equip prison guards with sophisticated weapons

Electoral Bill: Buhari is an advocate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila

Electoral Bill: Buhari is an advocate of direct primaries - Gbajabiamila

Trending

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)