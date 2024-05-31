Nigeria needs you - Minister tells 1,793 matriculants of petroleum institute

Addressing the students, Onoji urged them to abstain from social vices on the campus, advising them to concentrate on their studies.

Onoji told the students that the management does not condone social vices as provided in the Institute’s Handbook and warned them of the consequences.

According to him, such vices include examination malpractices, physical abuse, bullying, cultism, use of drugs, narcotics and drug peddling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are certificate forgery, indecent dressings, stealing and misuse of social media.

He said PTI is a specialised institute for the training of manpower for the oil, gas and allied industries.

Onoji said that the process of repositioning PTI had commenced and emphasised the advantages the students had over their peers in other tertiary institutions.

In his remark, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, assured the matriculants that Nigeria would always need their services being the largest producer of Oil and Gas in Africa.

The minister who was represented by his Special Adviser, Pereotubo Oweilami, said that Nigeria needed a steady influx of competent technicians and technologists to sustain the current levels of production in the oil and gas industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Globally, Nigeria is the 12th largest producer of oil and largest in Africa. Nigeria also holds the largest natural gas reserves on the continent.

“The Oil and Gas sector plays a significant role in the economy, contributing about 65 per cent of government revenue and over 85 per cent of total exports in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, petroleum contributes 6.63 per cent to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“This implies that Nigeria needs a steady influx of competent technicians and technologists to sustain the current levels of production and ensure greater ability in harnessing our vast hydrocarbon potentials,” he said.