Nigeria needs prayers to overcome its challenges - Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege made the call in statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “The Lord is my Strength and Stronghold”, the Deputy President of the Senate urged the church to continue to pray for the country.

“We need the intervention of the church, we need prayers for this country. We are nothing without God. No matter what we do, if we don’t have the blessings and anointing of God, it is to no avail.

“I want to urge the church to continue to praying for Nigeria. There is a lot more that we need to do to protect our citizens,” he said.

In his homily, the Anglican Bishop, Diocese of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, enjoined Nigerians not to lose hope but to have faith in God for solutions to their problems.

Quoting from the books of Psalm 46:1 to 7 and Isaiah 26:3 and John 16:33, the guest preacher assured that Jesus Christ had not changed from caring and loving his followers.

According to him, the Church has become the last hope of the hopeless while enjoining the church to preach hope to their followers to bring them back to the society.

Olumakaiye said God’s presence “brings joy, spiritual growth, healing, divine protection and it helps to fulfill our destiny”.

The chief host and Bishop of Sapele Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Blessing Erifeta, noted that as long as there were challenges and problems facing the people, churches would continue to proliferate in order to give hope to the people.