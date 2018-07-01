Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigeria needs more of Community Policing now — Ex IGP

Suleiman Abba Nigeria needs more of Community Policing now — Ex IGP

Abba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that it was imperative for the Nigerian Police to engage more with communities and stakeholders in crime prevention and management.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
IG, Suleiman Abba play

IG, Suleiman Abba
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Suleiman Abba said on Sunday that for Nigeria to drastically reduce crime and terrorist activities, she urgently needed to encourage more community Policing.

Abba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that it was imperative for the Nigerian Police to engage more with communities and stakeholders in crime prevention and management.

According to him, Nigeria does not need foreign intervention to be able to reduce crime in her communities, but to promote  more of community Policing.

The greatest collaboration that the Nigerian Police should look for is collaboration with stakeholders in crime prevention and management, as well as fighting against terrorism and violence in our
communities.

“This is where community policing become very important. Let the Society accept you and know that you can protect them, as you also get them involved.

“There is nothing wrong in the society telling the Police that we want you to patrol this area, guard and protect us this way,’’ he said.

Abba also stressed the need for a long-lasting trust between the police and the society, adding that the police must always see themselves as part of the society.

The former IGP said that because of the obvious loss of values in different communities, it was important for the Police to work closely with communities to be result-oriented in their responsibilities.

“There should be trust between the Police and the society. And once there is that trust, and we work together with the society, we can jointly achieve our common goals.

“The issue of attitude is a common problem in the society generally. There is no doubt that we are losing our values, and the Police is part of the society.

“We cannot and should not run away from the society,’’ he said.

Abba, who said that the country currently needed to recruit more policemen and women, also urged the government to provide the Police with modern crime prevention equipment, as well as enhance their working conditions.

Suleiman Abba was appointed as the 17 Inspector-General of Police on Aug. 1, 2014.

He retired from service, after 31 years, in April 2015.

Born on March 22, 1959 in Gwaram, Jigawa State, Abba was educated at the University of Jos, the University of Abuja and the London School of Economics. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosionbullet

Related Articles

Suleiman Abba Remuneration not a problem of NPF — ex IGP
Tasirin kalaman shugaban kasa ga matasa Kannywood ta shirya fim kan furucin Buhari game da matasa wanda ya tayar da kura
In Abuja Police arraign 2 pregnant women for stealing 4 plasma Tv sets
Because Of Money Lagos State Govt. staff nabbed with 3 human skulls in Kwara
Jay Jay Okocha Super Eagles legend joins NFF Technical Study group
Dapchi Girls FG releases comprehensive list of the abducted 110 schoolgirls
Ibrahim Idris Court grants leave to IGP to appeal ruling on his fundamental right suit
Fina-finan 2017 Fina-finan Kannywood 5 da ya kamata ka kalla kafin ayi bankwana da 2017
Pulse List 2017 Top 5 must-watch Kannywood movies of the year

Local

Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed six people and burnt down 16 houses at Sabon Angwa in Barkinladi Local government Council of Plateau state.
In Plateau Again, Fulani herdsmen reportedly kill 6, burn 16 houses
The Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called on religious leaders in the country to pray for the peace of the nation.
Plateau Killings Governor Okorocha calls for prayers
Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu
Boko Haram 32 terrorists surrender – Army
Photos from scene of Otedola Bridge tanker explosion in Lagos
Tanker Explosion Lagos restricts movement of long vehicles