Nigeria must seek diversified solution to insecurity — Lawan

According to Lawan, the National Assembly has equally been consistent with the approach in coming up with legislative interventions needed to address the security challenges facing the country.

He explained that such interventions included job creation and the introduction of required legislation to promote economic development from local and foreign investments.

“This senate and indeed, the entire National Assembly has been very consistent in trying to find some kind of solutions – a more permanent solution to ending the security situation in the country and of course, we will continue to do so.

“I agree that we need to diversify our means of getting the solution to the numerous security challenges across the country,” Lawan said.

Sen. Okorocha, while coming under Order 43 (Personal Explanation) of the Senate Rules, lamented what he described as the “escalating state of insecurity in Imo”.

He, therefore, sought the intervention of the upper chamber in finding a solution to the problem.

Okorocha said, “Where I represent, Mr. President, there is no day that passes in the state without one ugly story of kidnapping, killing, maiming, burning of innocent people’s homes, shops on daily basis.

“Two weeks ago, it was the killing of traditional rulers. The other day, a policeman was killed, and a few days ago, it was killing of an army man.

“Again, the killing of innocent souls and burning of people’s houses and homes has called for serious concern.

“That is why I deem it fit to bring to the notice of this red chamber and by extension, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that something must be done to guarantee the safety of lives and property of citizens of Imo.

“But most importantly, I think the matter requires some form of engagements to really find out what the nitty gritty is and resolve it accordingly.

“Because over time, the military and the police and other security agencies are involved, but it seems to be escalating on daily basis.