RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria must seek diversified solution to insecurity — Lawan

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said for Nigeria to overcome its security challenges, efforts must be made to seek diversified solutions besides the military option.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Punch)
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Punch)

Lawan made this known in his remarks after a point of order was raised by Sen. Rochas Okorocha (APC-Imo) to draw the attention of the senate to the heightening spate of insecurity in Imo.

Recommended articles

According to Lawan, the National Assembly has equally been consistent with the approach in coming up with legislative interventions needed to address the security challenges facing the country.

He explained that such interventions included job creation and the introduction of required legislation to promote economic development from local and foreign investments.

“This senate and indeed, the entire National Assembly has been very consistent in trying to find some kind of solutions – a more permanent solution to ending the security situation in the country and of course, we will continue to do so.

“I agree that we need to diversify our means of getting the solution to the numerous security challenges across the country,” Lawan said.

Sen. Okorocha, while coming under Order 43 (Personal Explanation) of the Senate Rules, lamented what he described as the “escalating state of insecurity in Imo”.

He, therefore, sought the intervention of the upper chamber in finding a solution to the problem.

Okorocha said, “Where I represent, Mr. President, there is no day that passes in the state without one ugly story of kidnapping, killing, maiming, burning of innocent people’s homes, shops on daily basis.

“Two weeks ago, it was the killing of traditional rulers. The other day, a policeman was killed, and a few days ago, it was killing of an army man.

“Again, the killing of innocent souls and burning of people’s houses and homes has called for serious concern.

“That is why I deem it fit to bring to the notice of this red chamber and by extension, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that something must be done to guarantee the safety of lives and property of citizens of Imo.

“But most importantly, I think the matter requires some form of engagements to really find out what the nitty gritty is and resolve it accordingly.

“Because over time, the military and the police and other security agencies are involved, but it seems to be escalating on daily basis.

“So, I am only informing you and by extension, that we should find a way of resolving this matter so that peace may reign in that land.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Turkish Lira crashes to a record low

Turkish Lira crashes to a record low

China birthrate falls to its lowest level in 43 years.

China birthrate falls to its lowest level in 43 years.

Niger govt says it spends N5bn on security in 2 years

Niger govt says it spends N5bn on security in 2 years

Fani-Kayode says he only had a 'friendly chat' with EFCC, not arrested for fraud

Fani-Kayode says he only had a 'friendly chat' with EFCC, not arrested for fraud

Nigeria must seek diversified solution to insecurity — Lawan

Nigeria must seek diversified solution to insecurity — Lawan

Governor Tambuwal says Nigeria must embrace restructuring to survive

Governor Tambuwal says Nigeria must embrace restructuring to survive

Senator wants Police Force to get sophisticated equipment to tackle insecurity

Senator wants Police Force to get sophisticated equipment to tackle insecurity

Police rescue kidnapped students, others in Zamfara

Police rescue kidnapped students, others in Zamfara

Governor Sanwo-Olu praises late Baba Suwe as 'bundle of talent'

Governor Sanwo-Olu praises late Baba Suwe as 'bundle of talent'

Trending

FG tells US to make visa process easier for Nigerians

U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken (left), with Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama (right) [U.S. Mission in Nigeria]

Military unhappy with how panel's report of Lekki massacre was leaked

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor [NASS]

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]