Nigeria must adopt local culture to strengthen democracy, Obasanjo insists

News Agency Of Nigeria




Chief Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo spoke on Wednesday in Abeokuta during the valedictory service organised in honour of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Prof. Chinedum Babalola.

He stressed the need for rethinking democracy, saying that African culture usually talked about communalism “where you come together, reason together, iron issues together and work them out together”.

The former president noted that Western liberal democracy was not working for the country.

” I have always been talking about Western liberal democracy; it is not working for us; it is not even working for those who gave it to us. The British were complaining. We must rethink democracy.

“We must bring our own culture into democracy. African culture does not talk about opposition; it talks about communalism; you come together, reason together, iron it out and then you work together,” he said.

Obasanjo stated that there should be consequences for doing wrong, adding that there were Nigerians all over the world holding key positions.

“Nobody will do it for us; we have to do it for ourselves and we can do it. I believe there are people everywhere; you just need to look for them.

” Look at today, the two major development banks in Africa are headed by Nigerians; the number two woman in the United Nations is a Nigerian – Amina Muhammed; so we have people.

” They are Nigerian from different parts of Nigeria; we have people. These are people who can contribute to the changes the nation requires,” he said.

Obasanjo described the outgoing vice-chancellor as a woman of virtue who showed great leadership throughout her seven years at the helm of affairs of the university.

In his speech, the institution’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olatunde Farombi, said that the outgoing vice-chancellor had repositioned the university to be one of the best in the country.

In her remarks, Babalola appreciated the founder of the university, Dr Winifred Awosika, for her support throughout her stay at the university.

She promised to always be available anytime her expertise was required, praying that the university would continue to grow from strength to strength.



