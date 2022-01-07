Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 791 cases represent a decrease compared with 856 cases reported on Wednesday.

It stated that Lagos recorded 523 fresh cases to top the chat, with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) coming second with 84 cases.

It noted that the new figures had pushed the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 246,195.

According to NCDC, with the eight confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, the country’s death now stands at 3,066.

“Till date, 246,195 cases have been confirmed, 217, 509 cases have been discharged and 3, 066 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 791 new cases are reported from 14 states: Lagos (523), FCT (84), Oyo (48), Ondo (35), Kano (22), Borno (16), Delta (15), Edo (15), Ogun (9), Jigawa (7), Bauchi (6), Plateau (5), Rivers (4) and Bayelsa (2).

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the NCDC stated.