RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country logged 791 additional COVID-19 infections and eight deaths on Thursday.

Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths
Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

The NCDC stated this on its verified website on Friday morning.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 791 cases represent a decrease compared with 856 cases reported on Wednesday.

It stated that Lagos recorded 523 fresh cases to top the chat, with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) coming second with 84 cases.

It noted that the new figures had pushed the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 246,195.

According to NCDC, with the eight confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 complications on Wednesday, the country’s death now stands at 3,066.

“Till date, 246,195 cases have been confirmed, 217, 509 cases have been discharged and 3, 066 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 791 new cases are reported from 14 states: Lagos (523), FCT (84), Oyo (48), Ondo (35), Kano (22), Borno (16), Delta (15), Edo (15), Ogun (9), Jigawa (7), Bauchi (6), Plateau (5), Rivers (4) and Bayelsa (2).

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” the NCDC stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian public health agency noted that 3,863,081 people had been tested for the virus.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

14,000 candidates jostle for 4,800 admission slots in KASU – Official

14,000 candidates jostle for 4,800 admission slots in KASU – Official

Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

Nigeria logs 791 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths

Tinubu, wife, mourn former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adediran

Tinubu, wife, mourn former Lagos Deputy Speaker, Adediran

Buhari will leave Aso Rock 'in a blaze of glory' - Femi Adesina

Buhari will leave Aso Rock 'in a blaze of glory' - Femi Adesina

Jonathan's aide explains why ex-President visited Buhari in Aso Villa

Jonathan's aide explains why ex-President visited Buhari in Aso Villa

Nigerian community accuses South African Police of choking member to death

Nigerian community accuses South African Police of choking member to death

Gunmen attack police station with explosives, free detainees in Imo

Gunmen attack police station with explosives, free detainees in Imo

Buhari’s single biggest capital project sited in South-East, says Kalu

Buhari’s single biggest capital project sited in South-East, says Kalu

Again, Buhari vows to tackle security challenges before leaving office

Again, Buhari vows to tackle security challenges before leaving office

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

Second Niger bridge 78 per cent completed – FG

Second Niger bridge