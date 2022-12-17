Nigeria is lucky to have you - Tinubu hails Buhari at 80

Pulse reports that Buhari clocked 80 years on Saturday, December 17, 2022, and Tinubu expressed his hearty congratulations in a statement issued by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman.

Praising him for his commitment to nation-building and long years of patriotic service to the country, the APC presidential candidate stated that Nigeria is lucky to have Buhari at this time.

The former Lagos State Governor recalled how the President enlisted himself into the service of the country as a teenager who joined the military immediately after secondary school.

The statement read: “I heartily congratulate my president and my leader, Muhammadu Buhari, on the momentous and remarkable occasion of his 80th birthday.

“An officer and a gentleman, President Buhari has been a selfless and steadfast leader, and a patriot with uncommon zeal who has dedicated almost his entire life to the service of Nigeria.

“Our country is lucky to have this great man and dedicated public servant at this time. President Buhari has led an extraordinary life of service to Nigeria at every duty post with unassailable integrity. History will be kind to him and record his contributions to the progress, unity and stability of Nigeria in volumes.

“As a people, we are truly blessed to have a president who sees no higher honour than the opportunity to serve his people, a responsibility he has always carried with utmost dedication.

“We are proud that at age 80, this noble man, an officer and a gentleman is still rendering his service, recording tremendous achievements, the country making remarkable progress under his leadership, and his steady hands gradually guiding the country to the Promised Land.