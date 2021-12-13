RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Nigeria is bleeding,' former minister Dalung warns Buhari

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Dalung says he wants Buhari to deliver the change he promised Nigerians.

Solomon Dalung was part of President Muhammadu Buhari's first term cabinet but was not recalled for his second term cabinet [Facebook/Solomon Dalung]
Solomon Dalung was part of President Muhammadu Buhari's first term cabinet but was not recalled for his second term cabinet [Facebook/Solomon Dalung]

Former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to get to grips with the demands of leading Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The 57-year-old said in a Facebook post on Monday, December 13, 2021 that he can't sleep with two eyes closed with killings across the country, especially in the northern region.

He said his loyalty to Buhari will not stop him from pointing out all the areas of improvement needed for the country.

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, Mr President, Nigeria is bleeding to coma," he said.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain insecurity, especially with the decade long Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, and the rise of banditry in the rest of the north.

The president has made numerous promises to end the wave of violence, but dozens are still killed and abducted daily across the country.

Dalung served as minister during Buhari's first term between 2015 and 2019, but was not one of numerous ministers recalled to his cabinet when he was inaugurated for a second term.

The former minister has been vocal about the shortcomings of the government since then, but he said in his Monday post his critical stance has nothing to do with being left out in the cold by the president.

He said rather than be publicly critical while he was in government, he used internal complaint protocols to voice his opinions to the president.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FUOYE offers automatic jobs to first class graduates

FUOYE offers automatic jobs to first class graduates

'Nigeria is bleeding,' former minister Dalung warns Buhari

'Nigeria is bleeding,' former minister Dalung warns Buhari

Taskforce impounds 382 motorcycles during raid in Lagos

Taskforce impounds 382 motorcycles during raid in Lagos

Stronger executive-legislative partnership will deepen democracy- Buhari

Stronger executive-legislative partnership will deepen democracy- Buhari

Zamfara APC crisis: Yari's faction urges calm as court delivers judgement

Zamfara APC crisis: Yari's faction urges calm as court delivers judgement

COVID-19: EFCC turns back unvaccinated staff members

COVID-19: EFCC turns back unvaccinated staff members

Kogi govt drags EFCC to court, demands N35bn damages over false allegations

Kogi govt drags EFCC to court, demands N35bn damages over false allegations

Unvaccinated prospective corps members will not serve from 2022 - NYSC

Unvaccinated prospective corps members will not serve from 2022 - NYSC

Only CBT centres 100% prepared, will be used for 2022 UTME- JAMB

Only CBT centres 100% prepared, will be used for 2022 UTME- JAMB

Trending

Terrorists burn bus with 42 passengers inside in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

UK will continue to process work, student visas for Nigerians despite Omicron ban

Only visitor visas will be paused in Nigeria until the UK's travel restriction is lifted

Nigerian passport among least powerful in the world in 2021

The Nigerian passport has fallen 19 places from 83rd place in 2011 to 103rd this year

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)