'Nigeria is bleeding,' former minister Dalung warns Buhari

The 57-year-old said in a Facebook post on Monday, December 13, 2021 that he can't sleep with two eyes closed with killings across the country, especially in the northern region.

He said his loyalty to Buhari will not stop him from pointing out all the areas of improvement needed for the country.

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, Mr President, Nigeria is bleeding to coma," he said.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain insecurity, especially with the decade long Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, and the rise of banditry in the rest of the north.

The president has made numerous promises to end the wave of violence, but dozens are still killed and abducted daily across the country.

Dalung served as minister during Buhari's first term between 2015 and 2019, but was not one of numerous ministers recalled to his cabinet when he was inaugurated for a second term.

The former minister has been vocal about the shortcomings of the government since then, but he said in his Monday post his critical stance has nothing to do with being left out in the cold by the president.