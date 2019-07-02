Schlaghek made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy call on the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha in his office in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ambassador Schlaghek will move to Pakistan to continue with his diplomatic duties within a couple of weeks from now.

The ambassador applauded the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Germany since the independence of the country describing it as a unique one.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari on his efforts to tackle insecurity in the country, he however, urged the country to put more efforts to yield more result.

“My mission here is to commend the government of Nigeria. I enjoyed Nigeria throughout my stay; I have to say that Nigeria is great with human capacity to move the country forward,’’ he said.

In his response, Mustapha bid Schlaghek farewell to his new assigned country describing him as a `friend of Nigeria’.

The SGF expressed gratitude to the German government for the strong relationship with Nigeria.

“I must say how glad we are receiving you here and I must commend the relationship we enjoy from your government.

“I want to assure you that we remain committed to this relationship with German government.

“I will use this opportunity to commend you and as you are going, we wish you a successful stay in Pakistan, “ Mustapha said.

He assured Schlaghek of the Federal Government`s commitment to do away with the issue of insecurity in the country.

According to the secretary, “when people like you speak about Nigeria, it portrays the good image of Nigeria to the world, “ Mustapha said.