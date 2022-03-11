RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria identifies 3 drugs for Lassa fever treatment

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“This is NABDA’s contribution towards finding a lasting solution to Lassa fever disease in Nigeria."

Lassa fever (DailyPostNG)
Lassa fever (DailyPostNG)

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has identified three candidate drugs to be repositioned and repurposed for the treatment and eradication of Lassa fever.

Recommended articles

Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, Director-General of NABDA, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Abuja.

The Director-General said scientists at the Genetics, Genomics and Bioinformatics Department of the agency, led by its Director, Prof. Oyekanmi Nash, in collaboration with other researchers spearheaded the research.

This is NABDA’s contribution towards finding a lasting solution to Lassa fever disease in Nigeria.

Diseases are increasing on a yearly basis. So, NABDA has repositioned and repurposed three candidate drugs for the treatment of Lassa fever,’’ he said.

He expressed optimism that the drugs would address the challenges faced in treating patients diagnosed with Lassa fever.

The NABDA boss recalled that on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, eminent scientists, researchers, medical practitioners and technology experts held a meeting in Abuja.

He said the aim of the meeting was to discuss the method and processes of putting the drugs on clinical trial towards meeting plans to completely eradicate Lassa fever in Nigeria.

Mustapha identified funding as a major setback to research but expressed optimism that the 0.5% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) allocated to research and innovation by President Muhammadu Buhari could assist.

He said the allocation was encouraging, and that scientists should be happy about it.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Russian-German School in Berlin set ablaze – Police

Russian-German School in Berlin set ablaze – Police

Nigeria identifies 3 drugs for Lassa fever treatment

Nigeria identifies 3 drugs for Lassa fever treatment

Tinubu, Umahi meet in Abuja

Tinubu, Umahi meet in Abuja

Nigerian Army relocates Physical Training Directorate to Abuja

Nigerian Army relocates Physical Training Directorate to Abuja

Niger state government lifts tourism with Shagunu Beach Resort take off

Niger state government lifts tourism with Shagunu Beach Resort take off

Court orders Umahi, Deputy to retain state government seats

Court orders Umahi, Deputy to retain state government seats

Umahi’s Sack: PDP chieftain says judgment will sanitise country’s political system

Umahi’s Sack: PDP chieftain says judgment will sanitise country’s political system

Aviation fuel: Airline operators allege hijack, worry over safety

Aviation fuel: Airline operators allege hijack, worry over safety

We don’t recognise you as APC chair, INEC tells Gov Bello

We don’t recognise you as APC chair, INEC tells Gov Bello

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

Extradition: Former AIG advises FG to strengthen security around Abba Kyari to prevent elimination

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja, (Punch)