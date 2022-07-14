RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria has the best cyclists in Africa — Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has said that Nigeria has the best cyclists in Africa.

Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development (Guardian)
Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development (Guardian)

Dare disclosed this on Wednesday when the President of Confederation of African Cycling (CAC), Mohammed Azzam and the President of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Giandomenico Massari, paid him a joint courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 Africa Track Cycling Championships are expected to kick off on Thursday (today) in Abuja and end on Sunday.

The minister said that he was looking forward to Nigeria winning medals at the championships.

He implored the CFN president to continue to promote the sport in Nigeria, to enable it to dominate the continent.

“We want to thank the CAC for the support it gives Nigerian cyclists, to be among the best in the world.

“We hope that Nigerian athletes would continue to enjoy such support,“ he said.

The president of the CFN, Giandomenico Massari, thanked the minister for giving the federation the opportunity to host the continental event.

He said the event would afford Nigerians cyclists and their colleagues from other African countries the opportunity to showcase their skills.

NAN reports that Nigeria won the first edition of the championships in Abuja in 2019.

A total of 15 counties will participate in the tournament.

Nigeria has the best cyclists in Africa — Minister

