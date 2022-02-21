Nigeria has lost 2038 lives to air crashes in the last 53 years

The disclosure which was made by the AIB’s Chief Executive Officer, Akin Olateru was made in order to encourage the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to put more effort into taking adequate care of victims and their families when these accidents happen.

In his speech, the AIB boss said: “In Nigeria, from the year 1969 to 2022, a total of 2,038 (1996 on board passengers and 42 on ground) lives have been lost to air crashes.

“When an aircraft accident or serious incident occurs, it is always an unexpected and mostly fatal event that causes great distress and loss to the victims and their families.”

He further enjoined the NCAA to put more effort into attending to the needs of victims in a timely manner as stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation which has existing guidelines for such occurrences.

“I, therefore, would like to use this opportunity to recommend that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority put in place effective policies and regulations that will mandate airline operators in the country to have Family Assistance Plans as part of their emergency plan or procedure,” he said.

“The NCAA should also ensure that such assistance programmes are supervised, exercised and audited appropriately.”