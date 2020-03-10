Mrs Boade Akinola, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Works, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Fashola said this while handing over a rehabilitated 2km internal road and construction of culverts, at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede in Osun.

The minister was represented at the inauguration ceremony by the Federal Controller of Works in Osun, Mr Olawale Kehinde.

Fashola said that there were currently 43 such interventions in internal roads within tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

“To date 18 out of the 43 interventions have been completed and today we hand over this in Federal Polytechnic, Ede.

“With the current intervention in the tertiary institutions; quality of education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment.

“It will renew students’ enthusiasm to attend classes, because some impassable roads have become motorable,” he said.

While expatiating on the economic importance of the project, the Minister said that not less than 38 people were employed during the execution of the project.

He said that this had contributed enormously to the job creation initiatives of the Federal Government.

He enjoined the school management and host community to ensure that the project was effectively maintained.

Speaking earlier, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Dr John Adekolawole, said that the project consists of 2km road, in the North and the South campuses.

“I am sure both the students and the staff are very happy with the construction of the road.

“Indeed management is very appreciative of the new road, as it has tremendously changed the landscape of our campus,” the rector said.

He said with the cooperation and support of the ministry, other road projects would be approved for construction especially the Ogberin-Logun-Sekona Road.

“We hope the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing will also be positive on other collaborations on other projects, especially the perimeter fencing of the South Campus,” he said.

The Rector expressed his appreciation to the construction company Messrs Q System Venture Ltd that undertook the project with high sense of responsibility and completed the road in record time.

Adekolawole also expressed his appreciation to all the directors of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for their efforts.

Also speaking, the President of the Students Union Government, Mr Quazeem Ajibade, said that the union was so pleased with the road project, adding that it had made the school environment more conducive for learning.