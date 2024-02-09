ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria governors’ forum calls for urgent action on food inflation, naira depreciation, insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Members of the forum deliberated on the security situation and food stability in the country.

Nigerian Governors Forum [NGF]
Nigerian Governors Forum [NGF]

Recommended articles

The NGF made the call in a communique issued on Thursday by its Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara after its emergency virtual meeting.

AbdulRazaq said that members of the forum deliberated on the security situation and food stability in the country. He said that the governors at the meeting were briefed by National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu and the representative, Director-General of the Department of State Service.

”We all agreed that it is important to address the connection between food inflation, naira depreciation and rising insecurity across parts of the country from a systemic perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The governors also agreed on immediate actions, including reduction of foreign exchange demand by use of moral persuasion to reduce dependence on foreign exchange, imported goods and services,” he said.

Others he said, included improving foreign exchange supply by easing commodity export requirements to encourage exportation and supply of foreign exchange. He further said that such immediate action should also be achieved by curbing illegal export of solid minerals; and increasing crude oil production to earn more foreign exchange.

He said there was the need to support improved enforcement efforts: by reviewing the extant criminal justice laws in the states to ensure quick dispensation of justice on perpetrators of insecurity in the states;

“We pledged support to the office of the National Security Adviser in the states to enhance the nature and quality of intelligence," he added.

AbdulRazaq reiterated the governors’ commitment to deploy emergency food interventions, including incentives, food production and release of food items from strategic reserves.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the governors agreed to collaborate with food millers and commodity traders in their various states to boost food availability as an immediate short-term action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt reopens Alayabiagba market in Ajegunle after sanitation compliance

Lagos Govt reopens Alayabiagba market in Ajegunle after sanitation compliance

Pensioners alarm very poor payouts as NUP members receive ₦450

Pensioners alarm very poor payouts as NUP members receive ₦450

Nigeria governors’ forum calls for urgent action on food inflation, naira depreciation, insecurity

Nigeria governors’ forum calls for urgent action on food inflation, naira depreciation, insecurity

Senator Ned Nwoko calls for urgent economic policy review amid rising inflation

Senator Ned Nwoko calls for urgent economic policy review amid rising inflation

Give Tinubu time to fix Nigeria —  Arewa group urges Nigerians to shun protests

Give Tinubu time to fix Nigeria —  Arewa group urges Nigerians to shun protests

We want to watch AFCON final, Aba fans beg electricity company

We want to watch AFCON final, Aba fans beg electricity company

KWASU deputy bursar dies after watching Super Eagles AFCON match

KWASU deputy bursar dies after watching Super Eagles AFCON match

Tinubu directs immediate release of maize, millet, garri amid rising food prices

Tinubu directs immediate release of maize, millet, garri amid rising food prices

My daughter is qualified to work in CBN - Ndume tackles Cardoso again

My daughter is qualified to work in CBN - Ndume tackles Cardoso again

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. [Twitter: Godswill Akpabio]

Don't deport 12,000 illegal migrants back to Nigeria – Akpabio warns Germany

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]

Enugu Govt imposes vehicle movement restriction in 3 LGAs ahead of Saturday's rerun election

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)

Governor Makinde suspends traditional ruler of Ido for alleged misconduct

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo [Twitter:@CCSoludo]

Anambra Govt bans public display of caskets