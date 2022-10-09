RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

Baba-Ahmed said Nigeria needs a leader who can inspire hope and confidence and a nation to work harder.

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Premium Times]

Baba-Ahmed said this in an interview published by The Punch on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

In the said interview, the NEF spokesman commented on insecurity and other issues bedevilling the country.

Nigeria deserves better: Recall that Nigeria celebrated her 62nd Independence anniversary just over a week ago and the Baba-Ahmed noted that the country is supposed to be run as one of the best countries in the world.

He stated that, even though Nigeria lost its way somewhere in the 60s and had missed several opportunities to take the right turns, the country has managed to survive challenges that could otherwise led to its disintegration.

Baba-Ahmed highlighted the challenges that await the next Nigerian president which include; survival as one nation, economy, and creation of hope for the young people.

He, therefore, said it's important that Nigerians elect a leader who has demonstrated capacity to bring to bear all the required solutions to the problems of the country.

Baba-Ahmed's word: "This is the most important task for any leader who wants to take over from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). We must have a leader who can inspire hope and confidence and a nation to work harder. We need one who can exploit our economic resources and build our values of honesty, hard work and tolerance."

"We need to rediscover our values as a nation, but we can only do that when we have the right set of leaders in that direction. We need leaders who can rebuild institutions and reunite this country. We really need to reunite. There is no reason why the Hausa/Fulani man should be fighting the Igbo or Yoruba man. We have nothing to fight over.

"God has given us everything to live on. We don’t need to fight for anything. No part of Nigeria is so poor that it has to fight another part of the country for food or resources. If we don’t get it right in 2023, I am afraid that we cannot just hope that in another four or eight years we will be lucky enough to survive this decline in every index of national life. I don’t think we can survive another decade together if we continue to go the same way we have been under Buhari."

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

