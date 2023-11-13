ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria, Denmark partner on green transition to boost employment, mutual economic growth

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ministry is working towards avoiding disasters like flood that could drive people into poverty.

Dr Iziaq Salako Minister of State for Environment [EnviroNews Nigeria]
Salako made this submission at a meeting on Nigeria and Denmark Green Partnership on Monday in Abuja. He said that the ministry was working towards avoiding disasters like flood that could drive people into poverty. According to him, the ministry has been piloting the sovereign green bond.

“There is need for food security; if the land is degraded, there cannot be food security; environmental actions to stop land degradation and poverty eradication disasters are taken seriously by the ministry,’’ he said.

The minister said that climate change was a global issue that needed collaboration to achieve a resolution. On his part, Dan Jorgensen, Danish Minister of Development Cooperation and Global Policy, promised to partner with Nigeria and Africa on green economy.

We are aware of the plight of Nigeria and Africa on climate change and the need to partner in the area of climate mitigation, financing and adaptation.

“We want to set an example that can inspire others; we will learn from each other to partner for a positive result at the upcoming COP 28,” Jorgensen assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting deliberated on how to explore possible areas of cooperation in the light of Nigeria’s priorities for the Green Transition of the economy, climate change adaptation and upcoming CoP 28.

