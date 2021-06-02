Nigeria Customs wants to train officers from other countries

He said when the service kickstart such programme, CAR like others would be given opportunity to send their personnel to the country for training on customs’ administration and management.

Ali, who expressed delight for the visit, promised to avail them with necessary information especially on the areas they could possibly collaborate in the interest of both countries.

He noted that the two countries share some things in common especially on challenges of insurgency and other criminal activities that had to do with border issues.

The customs boss also expressed willingness, if need be, for Nigerian customs officers to travel to train their counterparts in Central Africa Republic.

“This step will strengthen our relationship not only the customs but with the government of Central Africa Republic. You are a sister agency that has same challenges with us.

“It is good we are coming together to share ideas on how we can resolve the problems bedevilling us.

“As a senior brother in terms of number, population and landmass, we will open up to you on how we do our things so that you can learn from us,” he said.

Inamo had earlier expressed appreciation for the kind gesture and warm reception accorded his team by the management of NCS.

The director general said the visit would help them to learn from the NCS to enhance customs operations in his country.

“I have been longing to meet with the Comptroller-General of Customs and I am happy I have the opportunity. NCS boss is like a big brother to me, since I came, he made me feel at home.