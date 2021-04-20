Nigeria Customs Service generates N466.1bn revenue in Q1

The data indicated that the NCS realised the highest revenue in March with N169.4 billion followed by January with N157.6 billion while the sum of N138.9 billion was generated in February.

The document showed that customs realised the highest revenue of N216.9 billion within the period under review from import duty.

According to the statistics, the import duty is followed by customs VAT which is N105.2 billion and non-federation accounts levies of about N55.5 billion.

The document showed that N50.8 billion was generated from federation account levies while N34.5 billion was gotten from excise duty as well as N2.8 billion from fees.

Similarly, the statistics revealed that within the period under review, the service made a seizure of different contraband goods valued at N1,996,145,258.