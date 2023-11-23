ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria Customs seizes 122 parcels of cannabis sativa, generates ₦398.4m in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

500 pieces of foreign-used pneumatic tyres, commonly known as Tokunbo tyres, were also seized.

The Acting Area Controller, Mr Ahmadu Shuaibu, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Idiroko, Ogun. Shuaibu explained that the command made a total seizure of 122 items comprising 901 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, known as Marijuana or Indian hemp.

He also said 500 pieces of foreign-used pneumatic tyres, commonly known as ‘Tokunbo’ tyres, were seized. The acting area controller said 23 units of vehicles used to convey the prohibited goods, and five foreign used vehicles were also seized.

According to him, 4,684 bags of foreign parboiled rice in 50kg each, equivalent to eight trailer loads, among others, were also seized.

“The command also generated the total sum of 30,408,276 as revenue, through baggage assessment and auction sales of seized petroleum products.

“There was a significant increase of 24,921,200, which is over 400% increment when compared with the amount of 5,487,076 collected in the corresponding period of 2022.

“The command also impounded foreign goods with the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of 398,470,687 in October,” Shuaibu said.

He said the persistent seizure of Cannabis Sativa, foreign used pneumatic tyres and other dangerous goods was a testimony of the command’s resilience and relentless efforts. The acting area controller explained that the seizures would also prevent the teeming youth from harmful substances, which could render their lives useless.

“This is also a proof of our concern in safeguarding our motorists from road mishap, which could terminate their lives or subject them to permanent disability.

“We are determined to make our society a safe place to live with peace of mind and an enabling environment for our businesses to thrive,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

