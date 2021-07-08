Nigeria Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months.

Attah said the amount was realised from January to June 2021, adding that this was far more than the N713.5 billion generated within the same period in 2020.

According to him, there is positive difference of N290.2 billion.

“Hitting the Trillion-Naira mark within six months is unprecedented in the Service. This feat is as a result of resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by covid-19.

“The Service revenue profile continues to be on the increase due to ongoing reforms that exploits the potentials of technology.

“This is possible through robust automation of the processes and procedures. Deploys Officers strictly based on the Standard Operating Procedure.

“Robust stakeholder sensitisation resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance as well as improved working relationship with the National Assembly” he explained.

“As stated by the CGC earlier in the year, it is always the desire of the Service to generate more revenue than what is set for it, given favorable environment.

“NCS will always be willing and happy to break its records as it is in this case of over One-Trillion naira in 6 months” he said.

Similarly, Attah also disclosed that within the period under review, the service effected, a total number of 2,333 assorted seizures with duty paid value at N4.4 billion.

He noted that Some of these seizures included dangerous items like arms and ammunition, illicit drugs and food items like rice, vegetable oil.