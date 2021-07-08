RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated N1.003 trillion revenue in six months.

Nigeria Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months.
Nigeria Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months.

Customs Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Attah said the amount was realised from January to June 2021, adding that this was far more than the N713.5 billion generated within the same period in 2020.

According to him, there is positive difference of N290.2 billion.

“Hitting the Trillion-Naira mark within six months is unprecedented in the Service. This feat is as a result of resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by covid-19.

“The Service revenue profile continues to be on the increase due to ongoing reforms that exploits the potentials of technology.

“This is possible through robust automation of the processes and procedures. Deploys Officers strictly based on the Standard Operating Procedure.

“Robust stakeholder sensitisation resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance as well as improved working relationship with the National Assembly” he explained.

“As stated by the CGC earlier in the year, it is always the desire of the Service to generate more revenue than what is set for it, given favorable environment.

“NCS will always be willing and happy to break its records as it is in this case of over One-Trillion naira in 6 months” he said.

Similarly, Attah also disclosed that within the period under review, the service effected, a total number of 2,333 assorted seizures with duty paid value at N4.4 billion.

He noted that Some of these seizures included dangerous items like arms and ammunition, illicit drugs and food items like rice, vegetable oil.

  • He added that what were seized could have had grave consequences on national security and economy. 

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bayelsa Judicial Panel awards N21bn against Police

Nigeria Customs generates over N1trn revenue in 6 months

FG demands unconditional return of 1,130 looted Benin Bronzes from Germany

Court admits ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde to N200m bail

Kaduna school kidnappers want food, plenty of food

Reps query contractors handling Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail line project

Kwara Senators declare support for Gov Abdulrazaq over feud with Lai Mohammed

Ogun Assembly passes bill to establish cattle ranches, bans open grazing

Gov Ortom to invite Buhari to commission projects