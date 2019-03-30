The materials and food items were distributed to IDPs and orphanages by the Customs Presidential Committee for distribution of the materials

Mr. Yakubu Salihu, Chairman of the sub-committee, disclosed this on Saturday in Katsina.

Salihu said the committee had distributed 6,725 bags of 50kg of rice and 3,425 containers of 25 litres of Cooking Oil to the IDPs and orphanage .

We have shared 1,259 bags of 50kg bags of sugar and 2004 cartons of Macaroni.

The committee has shared 877 bags of second hand clothes, 7,780 rubber shoes, and 90 cartons of rubber slippers, he said.

Salihu, a Controller of Customs, said the service was directed by Federal Government to distribute contraband seized by customs from smugglers to IDPs camps across the country.

He called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the items given to them by the Federal Government.