The centre made this known via its verified website on Monday.

According to the NCDC, 937 of the 58,795 people who were tested for COVID-19 between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 tested positive.

It said that the 937 cases recorded in the first week of November were slightly higher than the 923 recorded between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31.

The NCDC data indicated that a total of 58,795 samples were collected for testing between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, compared to the 20,165 tested between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8.

COVID-19-related deaths reduced to 10 within the first week of November compared to the 15 people who died of the disease in the last week of October and the six victims who succumbed between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24.

According to the NCDC only 2,752 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the various isolation centres across the country.

Since February this year when the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Nigeria, a total of 686,395 samples had been tested, out of which 64,184 were confirmed, 60,069 recoveries recorded and 1,158 deaths.

The NCDC said that of the 94 new infections, Lagos recorded 50, the FCT, 24; Kwara, nine; Edo, four; Kaduna, three; Ondo and Plateau had two each.

It said that it had activated a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), at Level III to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC reminded Nigerians that the regular washing of hands washing with soap and water was still one of the most important ways to stop the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

“It is simple but it is very important. Let’s learn to wash our hands regularly.

“Take responsibility to prevent the spread of COVID-19, wear a mask properly, wash your hands with soap and running water and avoid crowded places,’’ the centre advised.